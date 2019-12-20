Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 835 ($10.98) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 820 ($10.79).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 887.86 ($11.68).

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 918 ($12.08). 3,494,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 898.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 876.57. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

