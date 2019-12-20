Anne L. Bramman Sells 3,334 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

