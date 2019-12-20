Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.13

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and traded as high as $174.90. Animalcare Group shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 26,274 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.