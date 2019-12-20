Analysts Set Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Price Target at GBX 372.78

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380.56 ($5.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price (down previously from GBX 435 ($5.72)) on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT stock traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 348.14 ($4.58). The stock had a trading volume of 900,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.25.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.