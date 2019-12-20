Analysts Set SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SNDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of SNDE stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

