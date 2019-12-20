Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $90.97

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $89.06. 36,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.