Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) PT at $2.22

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDS. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 730.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 188.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 652,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 516,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

