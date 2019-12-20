Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $52.21

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

