Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $52.21

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.21.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
