Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $103.41

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. 2,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

