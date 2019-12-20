Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $62.00

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

BANR stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Banner by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banner by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

