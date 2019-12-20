Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $107.25

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

