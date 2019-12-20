Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post sales of $80.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 149,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,263. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $897.46 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

