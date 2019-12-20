Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.