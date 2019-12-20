Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

