Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Down 0.3%

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.