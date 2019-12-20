American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $112,279.73 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Software alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $1,589.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.63 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.