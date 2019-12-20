AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 4,211,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a market cap of $832.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 101,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

