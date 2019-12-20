Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 3,420 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ambarella by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

