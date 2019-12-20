Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,173.82.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,792.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

