Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ACH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,436. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

