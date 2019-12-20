Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $334,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $89,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $389,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 622,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

