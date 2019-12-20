Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PINE opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

