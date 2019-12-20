Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $449,980.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $449,980.00 and approximately $58,141.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01231158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

