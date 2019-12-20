Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.26.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,353.59. 1,112,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,208.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $932.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,364.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,987,000 after acquiring an additional 224,932 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.