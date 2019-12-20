ALLUVA (ALV) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a market cap of $65,479.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

