Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.11. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7,167 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 318,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,329.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

