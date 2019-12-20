Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $361,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Alliance Mining Company Profile (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

