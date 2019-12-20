Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Shares Up 25%

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), approximately 65,652,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 9,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

