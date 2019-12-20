Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.80. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,684 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Aquino bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.