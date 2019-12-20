Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AIMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 30,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

