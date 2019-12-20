AIDUS TOKEN Trading Down 12.3% This Week (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $711,239.00 and approximately $748.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,262,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

