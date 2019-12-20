AidCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $280.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $363,215.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01222906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.