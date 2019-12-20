Agrimin (ASX:AMN) Trading Up 2.2%

Agrimin Ltd (ASX:AMN) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million and a PE ratio of -42.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.56.

Get Agrimin alerts:

In related news, insider Alec Pismiris 90,000 shares of Agrimin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th.

Agrimin Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Mackay Sulphate of Potash project comprising 12 tenements covering an area of 4,370 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Global Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to Agrimin Limited in December 2014.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Agrimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrimin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.