Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 344855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,306.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

