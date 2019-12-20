Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Up 7%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 3,618,159 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,741,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

