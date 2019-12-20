AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.34. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 55,165 shares traded.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.61.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

