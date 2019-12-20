AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. 28,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,092. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,907,400 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,743,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

