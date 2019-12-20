AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

AES opened at $19.55 on Monday. AES has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 639.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of AES by 165.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,146,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 116.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

