AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $431,482.72 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVAV stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

