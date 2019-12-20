Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €16.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.07 ($19.85).

Shares of ADL stock opened at €13.26 ($15.42) on Monday. Adler Real Estate has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €14.28 ($16.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

