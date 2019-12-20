Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given a €16.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.07 ($19.85).

Shares of ADL stock opened at €13.26 ($15.42) on Monday. Adler Real Estate has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €14.28 ($16.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

