Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.89 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 310,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

