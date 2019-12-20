Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.
ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.
ACN stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.92. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $208.66.
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
