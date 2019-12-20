Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

ACN stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.92. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

