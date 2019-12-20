Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

