Abyss Token Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.81 million and $86,034.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.26 or 0.06421073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,071,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Indodax, YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

