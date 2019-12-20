ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 167,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.