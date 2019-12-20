AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. AAR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of AIR opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

