AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.AAR also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

AIR traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 496,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,914. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

