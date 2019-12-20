$98.25 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post sales of $98.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $442.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $442.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $427.00 million, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $428.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $32,943,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 78,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

