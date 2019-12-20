$898.18 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post $898.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.40 million and the highest is $905.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $873.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,311,260. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.59. 356,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

