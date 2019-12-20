$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the lowest is $4.15 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 1,951,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.