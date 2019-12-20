$19.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $19.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.02 billion and the lowest is $19.67 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $20.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $83.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 billion to $85.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.30 billion to $82.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 18,133,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,336,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

